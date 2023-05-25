Officials in Sharkey County are extending a heartfelt thank you to the leaders and people of DeSoto County for providing assistance when a tornado ravaged their county last March.
Sharkey County was hit with an EF-4 tornado on March 24 which killed 14 people and was responsible for injuring another 165 people. The tornado brought 170 mile an hour winds and was three-fourths of a mile wide on the ground and traveled 60 miles before dissipating.
The communities of Silver City and Rolling Fork were hit the hardest as residents had their homes and businesses ripped apart by the tornado, which ranked in the top two percent of all tornadoes. Fatalities were also reported in Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe Counties.
Sharkey County Board of Supervisors President Bill Newsom said DeSoto County donated three trucks to their ravaged county after their fleet of vehicles were destroyed.
“I could write so much about what the City of Rolling Rock and Sharkey County endured with the extreme devastation brought about by the EF 4 tornado,” Newsome said. “But, today, I want to speak about the leadership of DeSoto County and it turns out many other counties that really stepped up when Sharkey County was at our lowest point.”
Newsom said the county lost many pickups, a garbage truck, ambulances and sheriff’s vehicles when the tornado struck. After the tornado passed, in addition to dealing with the damage to his own home, Newsom said he drove around in his personal pickup which was also damaged by the tornado.
Newsom reached out to Derrick Surrette, Executive Director of Mississippi Association of Supervisors, in the aftermath of the tornado and explained the dire situation.
“Derrick put out a statewide notice of these needs on our MAS website that day,” Newsom said. “I started receiving calls from so many counties offering help with manpower, equipment, and so many volunteer services.”
Newson said he received a call from DeSoto County Supervisor Lee Caldwell offering to donate three pickups and that they would also deliver them.
“This gave us hope in our devastating circumstances at that time,” Newsom said. “I still get emotional.”
Caldwell, who is on the legislative committee of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors, said the three vehicles were initially going to be auctioned off, but the board met and voted to declare them surplus property so they could be given to Sharkey County to help out.
“We contacted them and they were so grateful,” Caldwell said. “They said their equipment was all lined up to get ready because they knew they had a storm coming, and then the tornado went through and just wiped it out. They didn’t have any work trucks. Their board president, Billy Newsom, was limping around town in his own truck trying to help people.”
Caldwell said County Road Department Manager Bob Jarman worked hard to get the trucks in running shape.
“They went to work cleaning them up and replacing parts,” Caldwell said. “We didn’t want to give them something that wasn’t going to work. Bob made it happen.”
Caldwell said the board was glad to lend a helping hand because it wasn’t too long after that a tornado tore through south DeSoto County and they were the ones who needed help.
“I work with a lot of supervisors throughout the state and know most of them personally,” Caldwell said. “And with our tornado that hit here, it is very humbling when people came and helped us. We love Mississippi and we want to help Mississippians.”
The trucks were delivered on April 5.
Newsom thanked Caldwell, and Supervisors Jessie Medlin, Mark Gardner, Ray Denison, and Michael Lee, along with Jarman for putting the package together.
“I have some very grateful Thank You’s for the wonderful people of DeSoto County,” Newsom said. “I’m just now able to catch my breath since 8:02 p.m. March 24. Many thanks and hats off to the leadership of DeSoto County. The pickups are great.”
