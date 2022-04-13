Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll into the Mid-South and DeSoto County this afternoon and into the evening.
Large hail of up to 2 inches in diameter and tornadoes are possible.
DeSoto County Emergency Services is advising residents to have a safety plan ready and to stay tuned to local media for weather updates.
The Storm Shelter at the FEMA Building at Walls Elementary School is now open for those needing a safe place during the storms today.
The storm shelter at Lewisburg Elementary School will open at 3:30 p.m.
