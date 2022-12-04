Knox Hardy was looking forward to enjoying his senior year in high school and had plans afterward to marry his sweetheart, Bernice, and settle down and raise a family.
Life threw them a curve ball though when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Almost overnight, every man age 19 to 35 were either volunteering for military service or were being drafted.
Hardy, who lives in an assisted living home in Olive Branch today, decided he wanted to learn to fly and became a pilot in the Army Air Corps. He would go on to fly 40 missions - five more than were required to return stateside - as a B-17 pilot making bombing runs over the industrial heart of Germany.
His son Roy chronicled his war experiences in a book “Seventeen to B-17” using letters he wrote home to Bernice. The nonagenarian recently recalled his time during the war flying through enemy flak and said he was too young and dumb to be scared.
“You go through a cloud of flak and you’re in God’s hands, not the pilot,” Hardy said. “But by the time you flew your fifth mission, flying them was kind of passe. The B-17 was a good plane that brought you back home. I enjoyed every minute of my flying time.”
Hardy was getting ready to play in the district basketball tournament after the Christmas holiday when the news of Pearl Harbor broke. He had never met anyone who was Japanese and wondered why they wanted to kill Americans.
He would be 18 that summer and eligible for the draft. A few of his classmates did enlist, but he and Bernice talked it over and decided together that he should stay in school and graduate and worry about the war later.
After graduation, Hardy got a job at the Memphis Quartermaster Depot building warehouses. The Memphis depot was responsible for distributing supplies to all branches of the service. He later moved to the Pidgeon-Thomas Assembly Line building CT boats for the Navy which would play a key role in the D Day invasion, and then worked for the Illinois Central Railroad assembling box cars.
Congress lowered the draft age to 18 that November and he received a letter from his draft board classifying him as 1A.
Hardy decided he wanted to learn how to fly and passed the necessary aptitude tests to become a pilot in the Army Air Corps. He weighed 146 pounds and was 70 inches tall at his Army physical.
Hardy had wanted to get married before he left for the Army, but he had no money for a wedding. Tennessee also had a two week waiting period between the marriage license and marriage date.
He reported for duty at Fort McClelland in Alabama and was next assigned to Aviation Cadet Classification Center in Nashville.
When he found out he didn’t have to report until February 8, he went home to get his affairs in order. Arkansas did not have a two week waiting period to get married, so he and Bernice crossed the bridge from Memphis and got married in West Memphis, Arkansas on January 23, 1943.
On May 3, 1943, he passed the test to become a pilot and reported to Santa Anna Army Base in California for primary pilot school where he spent eight weeks training in a PT-17 at Lancaster Field.
He was in navigation class on December 4, 1943 when he received news that he was a father to a baby girl, Bonnie Lynn Hardy.
After Lancaster, Hardy was shipped off to Marfa, Texas for advanced flight training in the twin engine AT-17 where he learned instrument flying, night flying, and cross country and long distance flying.
Hardy received his wings in advanced flight training in February 1944 and was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant. He was sent to Las Vegas Airfield to learn to fly the B-17. His final assignment before heading overseas was at Dyersburg Army Air base, which was only 70 miles from his hometown of Memphis.
Hardy was stationed at Kimbolton Air Field in England in July 1944 and flew his first combat mission as a co-pilot of the “Tag-a-Long” on August 17, 1944. The target was a railroad yard about 350 nautical miles from Kimbolton. The plane was carrying a load of eight 500 pound bombs. The plane was rocked by enemy anti aircraft fire but didn’t sustain any major damage.
Hardy took a disliking to the pilot , who he thought had a “holier than thou” attitude toward him and the crew. After the mission, Hardy asked to be assigned to another crew because he had no confidence in the pilot’s flying ability.
“I asked to get off my first crew because I felt he was a dangerous pilot,” Hardy said. “I was on good terms with the crew, but not the pilot. That plane was later hit with an incendiary bomb and killed all but three aboard.”
Hardy said he missed his wife and wrote home as often as he could, but never mentioned any of his missions so as to not worry Bernice.
“I mostly told her I missed her and asked about our daughter a lot,” Hardy said. “The missions are the missions. People got shot down. You can’t really explain that.”
His son has those letter today.
Hardy was made a “pool” co-pilot after the mission flying with a different crew on each run, but eventually became part of the crew of the “Silver Dollar,” which ironically used to be called the “Miss Memphis.”
He sustained his only close call on Oct. 9, 1944 during a bombing run to the ball bearing factory at Schweinhurt. A year earlier, 291 B-17s left to bomb that factory and 60 were shot down and another 17 were seriously damaged. On that day, 650 airmen were lost in what became known as “Black Thursday.” It was the greatest defeat of the war for Allied bombers. The factory had been protected by over 500 anti aircraft funs.
Every pilot had heard of Schweinhurt. Although the mission was still dangerous, this time the factory had less than 100 guns protecting it. Hardy’s crew flew into a continuous stream of flak at 22,000 feet. The Silver Dollar took several hits that jarred the plane, one of which knocked out his oxygen line and caused him to black out.
Hardy got his own crew and plane, the “Miss Liberty” on November 16, 1944 and continued to attack German factories, fuel supplies and railways. He flew his 35th combat mission on December 12, 1944. Airmen could go home after completing 35 missions, but Hardy was asked by his commander to volunteer to stay on for five more missions to help train a B-24 crew.
“I could have come home,” Hardy said. “The commander called me in and asked me if I would train them. He said if I flew five more he would give me another air medal or something. My wife was pregnant back home, but I must have agreed to it because I flew five more.”
The last missions were considered “milk runs” and were less dangerous. Hardy prayed his last mission on December 31, 1944 would be uneventful, but the plane encountered trouble on the way back from bombing the Neuss marshaling yards when the bomb bay doors got stuck and would not close.
Hardy had to fly the plane with the bomb bay doors open which caused considerable drag and slowed the plane down. They dropped out of formation and made it back to Kimbolton 45 minutes behind the rest of the squadron.
When it was all over, hardy threw his hat in the air knowing that his combat tour was over and that he would be heading home to Bernice and his children.
“Honey, I’m through,” he wrote his wife. “No more combat. Coming home as soon as possible.”
Hardy was discharged on October 5, 1945 and the war in Germany ended three months after he got home. But it was not the end of his military career.
He operated a hardware store, but after eight years as a civilian and two more children, Hardy re-enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Active Reserve.
“I missed it,” Hardy said. “Life became civilized real quick and another kid came along. I had four,” Hardy said.
He was assigned to the Tactical Air Command where he piloted a variety of aircraft transporting supplies and troops all over the world.
“The best one I ever flew was the big four engine jet, the C-140,” Hardy said. “It was twice as big as that B-17. It was like dying and going to heaven to get to fly.”
Hardy retired as a Lt. Colonel at age 53 having flown over 3,000 hours. He and Bernice were married for 77 years until her passing in 2020.
