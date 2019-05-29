A weekend traffic accident in Memphis has taken the life of the retired police chief of Horn Lake.
The fatal victim in a three-car crash Sunday night along Summer Avenue was Darryl Whaley, age 55, who served in law enforcement in Horn Lake for more than three decades.
One other person was taken to Regional One Health for treatment of injuries.
Whaley started in law enforcement in Horn Lake in 1988, according to Latimer.
“He was a dedicated police officer and was very concerned about the safety of the citizens,” Latimer said, adding Whaley was as concerned about his family as he was the city. “He was a devoted father. He was very much involved with his daughters and spent as much time as he could with them.”
The late evening accident occurred on Summer Avenue near Trafalgar about 10 p.m., according to reports. Northbound lanes had to be shut down while the accident investigation took place.
“He was a picture of health,” Latimer said. “He worked out, ate right, just a picture of health.”
A police department statement explained the impact Whaley left on the force.
“He was a mentor to many in the law enforcement community and touched many lives across the Mid-South and throughout the state,” a police spokesman said. “We can only ask that you please keep his family and those whose lives he affected in your prayers.”
Whaley was appointed Police Chief on Jan. 1, 1991 and retired from that position on July 1, 2017, serving approximately 26 and a half years leading the department.
Arrangements Wednesday afternoon were announced by the Holly Springs Funeral Home. The funeral for Whaley has been set for Friday, May 31 at the First Baptist Church of Horn Lake, beginning at 10 a.m.
Visitation will be at the church from 5-8 p.m. Thursday evening, May 30. Burial will be at the Bethlehem Methodist Cemetery in Potts Camp on Friday, May 31.
Whaley is survived by two daughters, Andrea Lauren Whaley of Roswell, Georgia and Anna Grace Whaley of Oxford; brothers Richard Whaley III of Saltillo and David Whaley of Blue Mountain; and sisters Laura Leigh Keith of Memphis and Leslie Stanton on Potts Camp.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
