September is Library Card-Sign-up Month.
First Regional Library is joining with the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to encourage residents and students to sign up at their local library for a library card.
Library cards are available at all 14 branches of First Regional Library and is a first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Library spokesman David Brown said there is nothing more empowering than signing up for a library card,
"Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions," Brown said.
First Regional Library offers a wide variety of educational resources and activities. Research tools like Universal Class, Learning Express and more may be found at firstregional.org/research.
"Libraries are an invaluable resource for children, teens, and learners of all ages. Even during these uncertain times, we have continued to enhance our offerings of physical and digital services to meet community demands," said Hanna Lee, FRL's Youth Services Coordinator. "We're thrilled to work with so many of our schools and partners to ensure that everyone can get a library card."
Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer, is serving as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card.
