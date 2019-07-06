An Olive Branch man is facing life in prison when he returns to court in Shelby County, Tennessee on July 30 following his conviction for first degree murder.
Jamarcus Miller, age 24 of Olive Branch, was recently found guilty in the shooting death of a man in Raleigh in 2018.
Miller was facing several charges, including murder, in the January 2018 death of Nicholas Brunetti.
The death of Brunetti came as a part of an attempted robbery. Brunetti’s body was found inside a truck in the 5000 block of Yale Road, according to investigators.
Another person, Kaci Calderon, age 21, is charged as an accomplice in the case and is also facing murder charges.
Her next court date is July 29, according to jail records. She is currently being held in Shelby County Jail East in Memphis.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
