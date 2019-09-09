An event specifically geared to the senior segment is to be held in Southaven on Sept. 19 at Brown Missionary Baptist Church.
The DeSoto Times-Tribune and The Best Times publication, which is geared specifically to a senior citizen audience, will sponsor the Mississippi Senior Expo and Health Fair at the church’s South Campus, 7200 Swinnea Road in Southaven. Hours are from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
About 70 companies are expected to be represented at the expo and health fair event to share their services with those who attend.
Health screenings, flu shots, and information for seniors will be available. Food trucks will be on hand for lunch and there will be chances offered to win a 50-inch smart TV for those who attend.
Last year’s expo event brought more than 1,000 to the church to see what was on display.
