State Senator Trent Kelly already spoke at Southaven Rotary on Thursday and had more to say at the DeSoto County Economic Council’s (DCEC) meeting today. He, along with Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and State Treasurer David McRea, were welcomed by county economic officials.
Kelly, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, Agriculture Committee, and Budget Committee, said COVID money has hurt the economy along with inflation.
“I don’t think we need any more money injected into the economy. Right now it's going to cost us $3,500 a person this year in inflationary costs. That’s $3,500 less in each of our pockets due to inflation this year. Not to mention some of the taxes.”
Kelly said the federal government will take unspent money from states and give to larger states like New York and California.
“Those places that have irresponsibly spent that money,” Kelly said. “What I’m looking at is we can change some codes and make that a different color money so we can spend it on different things that we need. I really am scared that there’s been movement on the other side to go back and recoup that money and send it to those that they deem are more needy.”
Kelly emphasized state government allocation would help in keeping federal monies in the state. He said there are currently hundreds of billions of dollars floating around of unspent COVID money across the nation.
That’s why I don’t want to put any more money into the system,” Kelly said. “Though you get a $2,000 check, it’s going to cost you $4,000 this year to get that $2,000 check.”
Supply chain issues were also brought up by Kelly, particularly in the technology sector.
“I was just at MIT three weeks ago,” Kelly said, “talking about all kinds of cyber stuff. The (computer) chip issue is there. We make some of the finest silicon chips in the world right here in Mississippi, in Tishomingo County. I did know if y’all were aware of that. We’re just looking at those niches for Mississippi and what we can do.”
Kelly was asked about the delivered military equipment the United States has given to the country of Ukraine for its defensive efforts from Russia.
“A lot of it has been delivered,” Kelly said. “Where the fault is, we delivered way too little too late. Just like the Javelins, we could have more of those there. We knew that the Russians were going to attack. It wasn’t a question.”
According to Kelly, the U.S. gave vital intel to Ukraine about the Russian invasion. Ukraine had an advantage with the only access to the Black Sea ,and its southern points, controlled by Turkey, which did not allow Russia access.
“Still concerned with Putin, as you’ve seen in Mariupol, he has no problem killing kids,” Kelly said. “Women or children, adults, he doesn’t care he’s indiscriminate. I don’t put it past him to use chemical weapons. I don’t put it past him to use tactical nukes. He is a KGB agent, don’t forget that.”
Kelly also discussed domestic military supply issues.
“A lot of stuff we’re giving Ukraine is not necessarily ours,” Kelly said. “It’s stuff that’s being replaced. Like, Poland may give them something or Romania may give them something. Then backfill in with more modern equipment. We’re in good shape I think.
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann also made a stop at DCEC to meet with county mayors on more local issues.
“We are up here to visit with the mayors and some of our supervisors,” Hosemann said. “DeSoto County had an excellent year this year in the Mississippi Legislature. One thing that was a hot topic of conversation was the (sewage) interceptor. The legislature was able to appropriate $10 million dollars to start the process of building our own. That’s for Horn Lake and Southaven.”
Hosemann said he wasn’t certain what the result of litigation would be between Memphis and the current DeSoto County users.
“The end result needs to be that we control our own destiny,” Hosemann said.
Other DeSoto County Specific Projects/Legislation approved were:
-$270,000: Paying costs associated with a traffic signal at the intersection of Airways Blvd. and Guthrie Drive in Southaven;
-$270,000: Paying costs associated with a traffic signal at the intersection of Byhalia Road and Hwy 305 in Lewisburg/Olive Branch;
-$750,000: Paying costs associated with infrastructure improvement on Pleasant Hill Road from SR 302 to Stateline Road in Olive Branch;
- and $500,000: Paying the costs associated with infrastructure improvements to the Oak Grove and Highway 51 intersection in Hernando.
