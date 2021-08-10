U.S. Senator Roger Wicker made an appearance via a pre-recorded video at the Hernando Main Street/Chamber of Commerce’s Third Quarterly Luncheon on Tuesday.
Wicker was originally scheduled to appear in person at the event but was unavailable while attending ongoing sessions at the state’s Capitol.
Myles Russell, who works for Wicker’s office, attended the event in place of the senator addressing DeSoto County business owners and elected officials.
“Wicker is proud of the work he did, particularly on rural broadband and working on getting that huge allocation for Rural Development Opportunities Fund. He has been a huge proponent of rural broadband but infrastructure dollars in the state of Mississippi are sorely needed. We have bridges everywhere, we have floods everywhere, and we go to these meetings where we wish we could find ways to help.
I hope with the video he’s able to explain how some of these dollars and some of this fight that he’s been fighting in Washington, are going to come back to Mississippi.
On the video, Wicker lauded a bipartisan bill currently being processed and focusing on “America’s core, physical infrastructure needs.”
“The bill is far from perfect but in the end I believe it will be a great service to the United States and Mississippi,” said Wicker. “It provides our state $3.3 billion dollars for roads and highways; $225 million dollars for bridges; and allows us to compete for funding for another $12.5 billion dollars in bridge grants.”
The state currently has over 6,000 miles of highways rated in poor condition with over 1,000 bridges rated as poor.
“We saw what a structural crack did in Memphis to the Hernando DeSoto Bridge,” said Wicker. “It caused a three-month (closure) that led to traffic pile ups. These investments will help prevent more bridge outages in the future and help DeSoto County as one of the nation’s fastest growing counties.”
Wicker reference past cooperations with county officials in infrastructure projects like widening U.S. Highway 55 and building U.S. Highway 69 and I-69 as a future route from Texas to the Great Lakes.
“In addition to the roads and bridges, Mississippi will get $283 million for water projects and an estimated $100 million dollars for airport upgrades and repairs,” Wicker continued.
The bill reportedly has a large focus on rural broadband which Wicker said he is championing.
“The lines up $65 billion dollars to be spent on broadband deployment,” said Wicker. “Making this one giant step to closing the digital divide and connecting rural communities with internet.”
Barry Pettigrew, of Hernando, owner of DeSoto Turf, attended the luncheon and was encouraged by Wicker’s comments.
“My residence is out in the county and broadband internet is one thing we don’t have,” said Pettigrew. “We don’t have a high speed service, so knowing that monies have been allocated or that and coming to us is good news for me. Right now we use a hot spot off our cell phone at our house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.