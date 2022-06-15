A Southaven church was forced to close its doors for the day due to a potential security threat.
According to Southaven Police, the church received a phone call around 11:56 on Wednesday from an individual threatening to “shoot up” the church.
Church officials closed the campus and all in-person events out of an abundance of caution. A statement from the church said “ALL BMBC staff, volunteers, students and other personnel are safe and were never in any danger.”
Officers and detectives investigated and were able to develop a suspect, who was on the scene and was taken in to custody without incident.
Specific details of the response will not be disclosed.
“The Southaven Police Department would like to thank Brown Missionary Baptist Church for their assistance and patience during the course of the investigation,” Major Seth Kern said. “The Southaven Police Department would also like to thank the public for their understanding during this sensitive time. We are mothers and fathers as well, and we would like to put out as much information as we can during the active scene. However, this would not be prudent, or safe for the officers on scene. The Southaven Police Department will continue to use any and all resources to protect our children, and the citizens of Southaven.”
