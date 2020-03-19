Mississippi state health officials on Thursday announced that 16 new positive cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, have been discovered in the state. The new listing includes one more positive case discovered in DeSoto County.
New Thursday afternoon was the report of the state's first death connected with the coronavirus outbreak. A man, aged 60-65 from Hancock County, with chronic underlying conditions, died in a Louisiana hospital.
"I am extremely saddened to report this death," said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. "While we knew it was a strong possibility that we would soon have a COVID-19 death, it doesn't make it any easier to handle."
The new cases, including three new notifications each in Harrison and Pearl River counties, bring the total number of cases to 50 in Mississippi.
Harrison and Pearl River counties remain the areas hardest hit by the virus, each now at seven as of Thursday morning's report. Hinds County has held steady at six reports.
Nationally, 10,442 cases of the virus have been reported with 150 deaths coming because of the illness.
Mississippi health officials have reported 602 tests have been received by the state health laboratory.
In nearby Shelby County, coronavirus cases have reached 10 as of Thursday and County Mayor Lee Harris has declared a state of emergency.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issued a similar declaration earlier in the week.
Health officials have said the jump in numbers is not unexpected, because commercial laboratories are now reporting results on testing done the last several days.
Arkansas is reporting 62 cases over 20 counties, while the number in Tennessee has now grown to 154 outside of Shelby County.
Guidelines about how to address the COVID-19 outbreak are available from the state Department of Health here: MSDH Coronavirus.
NEW HEALTH DEPARTMENT RECOMMENDATIONS: State health officials Thursday said that elective medical procedures and non-essential medical visits must be postponed at this time.
In its announcement, MSDH stated that physicians, hospitals and medical centers must defer elective surgical and diagnostic procedures until the COVID-19 spread has diminished and the supply of protective medical equipment is restored.
Physicians and providers should reschedule non-urgent medical appointments for a later date and dentists must delay non-emergency or routine dental procedures.
Patients should reschedule any non-essential procedures, surgeries or medical visits until the threat of COVID-19 is diminished
These measures will protect patients and healthcare professionals by minimizing potential exposure to COVID-19 and preserving valuable protective equipment.