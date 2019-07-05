The second man that authorities said was involved in the car theft and shooting of a Hernando man has been arrested.
Andre Morris, age 22, was being held at the Shelby County Jail in Memphis on charges of being a fugitive from justice without a warrant Friday evening. Morris was booked into jail early Friday afternoon after U.S. Marshals found and arrested him in the area of Mt. Moriah and Hickory Hill.
Authorities believe Morris was the man who assisted Brandon Webber in the theft and shooting of their victim five times on a Hernando street back on June 3 in what was supposed to be a vehicle transaction.
Webber was later found and shot to death by a Marshal's Task Force, the incident that set off an evening of turmoil in the Frayser community of Memphis where Webber live.
Shortly after Webber was found and shot, District Attorney John Champion and Hernando police officials held a news conference where Champion said there was a second person involved in the case that they were looking for.
It was that man, according to authorities, who drove Webber to Hernando to meet with the victim who was later wounded. Morris was the man authorities were looking for.
They met their victim under the guise of trying to buy the victim's car. Webber was said to have taken a test drive, then when he and the seller got out of the car, Webber turned a gun on the owner and fired.
The meeting was set up on Facebook Marketplace. The victim survived the shooting but remains in the hospital.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
