Authorities Monday were continuing to find the driver of an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer truck that struck and killed an Olive Branch man on a motorcycle late last month.
A reward of $1,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest of the truck driver that collided with a motorcycle driven by Christopher Perry, age 19, of Olive Branch.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol only last Thursday offered release information on the crash. The report said the 2007 Yamaha driven by Perry was traveling westbound on Highway 178 near Red Banks Road shortly after 11 a.m. the morning of June 27 when the truck collided with the motorcycle, killing Perry.
The Highway Patrol said the crash was still under investigation, however a check with DeSoto County Crime Stoppers late Monday morning indicated authorities may be close to determining who the truck driver was.
No further information on the accident was immediately available.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
