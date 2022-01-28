Law enforcement remain on the search for a Lake Cormorant man missing since Wednesday, January 19.
"Dustin Haislip has not been located after several days of multiple air, ground, and water searches by the DeSoto County Search & Rescue Unit, DeSoto County EMA, and a Memphis Police bloodhound," said Tish Clark, public information officer for the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.
Haislip’s vehicle was found just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, at Baker Road and Moore in Lake Cormorant.
He was reportedly last seen walking near Star Landing and Baldwin a short time later.
Haislip's grandmother, Mary Mitchell, of Byhalia, told the DeSoto Times-Tribune that her grandson struck a tree with his vehicle and likely wandered off from the scene on Wednesday.
Dustin is described as a white male, blonde hair, 5’6”, 125 lbs, last seen wearing a tan Carthartt coat, work boots, & a hat.
Haislip, 37, has an active warrant through through the DSCD for domestic violence from October 13, 2021.
Haislip also may be facing additional charges for leaving the scene of an accident, according to Clark.
The case remains open and ongoing.
The DCSD is following up on every tip. If you have information please call the DCSD at 662-469-8027.
