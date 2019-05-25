From left, Pack 141 Cub Scouts Cotton Woitesek, Houston Argo, and Henry Berryhill finish planting a Magnolia tree on the Latimer Lake Park grounds in Horn Lake. The tree, planted at the beginning of this weekend’s Magnolia Fest, is dedicated to the late Horn Lake Public Works Director Spencer “Penny” Shields. The tree planting will become an annual event to start the Magnolia Fest.