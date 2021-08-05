The DeSoto County School District, in accordance with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will be participating in the National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option (SSO) for the 2021-2022 school year.
This program, while typically only available during the summer months, will continue to extend free meals to all students during the 2021-2022 school year.
This option maintains the nutrition standards of the school meal programs while upholding a strong emphasis on providing fruits, vegetables, milk, whole grains and sensible calorie levels. This options also provides flexibility for schools to further customize their meal service design to fit their local needs.
Nutrition is a cornerstone of learning and the DeSoto County School District is proud to participate in this program to ensure the nutritional needs of every child are fulfilled; enabling our students to attain their greatest potential.
