DeSoto Central High School will soon have emergency medical kits on hand for each wing of their school, thanks to a $2,885 grant from Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant program.
DeSoto Central school nurse Ellen Bickley wanted emergency kits on hand for all areas of her school and DeSoto Central is one of 545 schools across the United States to be awarded a Lowe’s education grant this spring for improvement projects.
“We wanted to be able to provide immediate care to our students,” Bickley said. “Our students, faculty, and staff are dispersed among six large hallways with one of those hallways being detached from the main building. We wanted to be proactive and ensure that we had enough first aid/emergency medical supplies to care for our students. Our goal is to have the new emergency packs ordered and in each hallway near the beginning of the new 2019-2020 school year.”
Lowe’s Toolbox for Education has provided nearly $45 million in grants to more than 10,000 schools, benefitting more than six million schoolchildren.
“The Lowe’s Toolbox for Education program delivers on Lowe’s commitment to improve the educational environment for students across the country,” said Maureen Ausura, chairwoman of the Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation. “We’re honored to work with DeSoto Central High School to support the needs of our local students, teachers and families.”
Since 1957, the Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation has helped improve communities across North America through financial contributions and support for employee volunteerism.
Katherine Nelson is Communications Director for DeSoto County Schools.
