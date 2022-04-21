DeSoto County Schools Board of Education recognized STAR students, STAR teachers, valedictorians, and salutatorians from each high school at the April 21, 2022, recessed board meeting. These students are selected based on academic achievement. The valedictorian has the highest weighted grade point average in the senior class; the salutatorian has the next highest weighted grade point average in the graduating class.
The STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) Student and Teacher program was established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965. "American College Test (ACT) scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine each high school's STAR student," explains Vickie Powell of Jackson, Senior Vice President of Foundations. Every STAR Student is then asked to designate a STAR Teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student's scholastic achievement.
DeSoto Central High School:
Valedictorian - Abigail Landon
Salutatorian - Jeffery Chen
STAR Student - Spencer Hardin
STAR Teacher - Mary Kylie Ruff
Principal - Cliff Johnston
Hernando High School:
Valedictorian - Sydney Guntharp
Salutatorian - Julia Polk
STAR Students - Kathleen Hilliard and John Fulcher
STAR Teachers - Shawn Swift and Tonya Floate
Principal - Duane Case
Horn Lake High School:
Valedictorian - Janel Marquez
Salutatorian - Illiana Barshinger
STAR Student - David Juarez Flores
STAR Teacher - Missy Walker
Principal - Nick Toungett
Lake Cormorant High School:
Valedictorian - Robert Austin Price
Salutatorian - Kalynn Grace Smith
STAR Student - Hannah Marie Burks
STAR Teacher - Jason Adams
Principal - Conell Phillips
Lewisburg High School:
Valedictorian - Riley Littleton
Salutatorian - Joshua Greganti
STAR Students - Joshua Greganti, Riley Littleton, Isabella Love, and David Truett
STAR Teachers - Patricia Tabor, Kim Pickering, Maggie Dennis, and Lacey Fitts
Principal - Kris Perkins
Olive Branch High School:
Valedictorian - Gavin Taylor
Salutatorian - Jake Ford
STAR Student - Gavin Taylor
STAR Teacher - Russell Prince
Principal - Jacob Stripling
Southaven High School:
Valedictorian - Nicholas Douglas
Salutatorian - Brandon Suh
STAR Student - Nicholas Douglas
STAR Teacher - Julie Pasterchick
Principal - Shane Jones
Center Hill High School:
Valedictorian - Maya Nicole Jones
Salutatorian - Caroline Elise Lewis
STAR Student - Naila Josselyn Garcia Tarin
STAR Teacher - Alisha Green
Principal - Doug Payne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.