The DeSoto County Schools Board of Education was greeted with gifts and handmade decorations from students across the county, and a group of young singers from Hernando Hills Elementary School at Thursday morning’s meeting.
In a show of appreciation for the board members, students performed two songs. The first song was inspired by television personality Mr. Rogers, said Alayna Weiss, a music teacher at Hernando Hills Elementary School.
“Mr. Fred Rogers was a champion and advocate for children everywhere,” a student said prior to beginning the performance. “We would like to thank the school board members for being champions and advocates for us and the students in DeSoto County.”
Earlier in February, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves as well as the Mississippi School Boards Association both proclaimed the week of Feb. 13 to Feb. 19 as the state’s “School Board Member Recognition Week.” There are more than 750 Mississippians serving on their local school boards throughout the state.
“They always work well together and they’re always looking out for the best interest of our students,” Superintendent Cory Uselton said. “The board members and the experience our board members bring to the table speaks volumes for our district.”
The members serving on DeSoto County’s school board include District 1 Board Member Milton Nichols, District 2 Board Member Michele Henley, District 3 Board Chairperson Ann Jolley, District 4 Board Member Shelia Riley, and District 5 Board Member Charles Barton.
“I would like to say on behalf of our teachers and administrators that we appreciate all that our school board members do,” Uselton said. “These last few years have said that even more. It would have been difficult to make it through some of the challenges if we didn’t have just an outstanding school board.”
School board members are responsible for ensuring that students receive a quality education and overseeing an annual budget. They also set district goals, evaluate progress, and adopt policies with the best interest of students in mind.
“Local school board members are appointed and elected by the people to make decisions most appropriate for their communities and deserve the recognition and thanks for their countless hours of service to public education in Mississippi,” read Governor Reeve’s proclamation.
