As expected, the DeSoto County Schools (DCS) Board of Education approved the school budget for the upcoming 2019-2020 fiscal year during its June 20 meeting.
As previously reported, the upcoming budget will not include a millage increase and the total budget revenue is expected to be over $311.19 million.
Board members also approved bids for cleaning services, interactive projectors and netbooks. The bid for cleaning services for school cafeterias and the Child Nutrition Building went to Mississippi Environmental, the bid for interactive projectors went to Academic Technologies Inc. for $2,030 and the bid for netbooks went to Dell Marketing for $350 per netbook.
Physical Plant Director Jerry White also presented construction updates to the members of the board at Thursday's meeting. While DCS is undergoing 12 major construction projects this summer, White focused on classroom additions at Oak Grove Central Elementary School, Hernando Elementary School, Lewisburg Primary School and Lewisburg Elementary School. Oak Grove Central will receive two additional classrooms, Hernando Elementary will receive four additional classrooms, Lewisburg Primary will receive two additional classrooms and Lewisburg Elementary will receive four additional classrooms. Other summer projects in the district include HVAC, flooring, windows and LED lighting.
Two new board policies regarding comprehensive eye examinations and detention facility records were presented, and several revised board policies were adopted.
Due to the July 4 holiday, the next school board meeting will be held on July 2 at 3 p.m.
Brent Walker is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.