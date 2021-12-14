Michele Henley, DeSoto County School District Board member, was recently named Board Member of the Year of the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) for the 2020-2021 school year at the Delegate Assembly, which met on November 16th, during the MSBA Fall Leadership Conference. The delegates represent school board members from across Mississippi.
“It is an honor to be named Board Member of the Year,” said Henley. "I represent the greatest district with the best superintendent and board members. I look forward to continuing to serve the students and teachers of my district. Thank you."
Henley has served as President and Secretary of the DeSoto County Board of Education for the past five years. She also serves as a board member for the Southaven Rotary Club and is the President of Team Mobile Industrial Cleaning. She previously worked at Greenbrook Elementary School in Special Education and first grade.
"The MSBA board of directors and I are delighted to have selected Michele Henley as Board Member of the Year,” said Denotris R. Jackson, M.Ed., MSBA Executive Director. “Her unwavering commitment to the DeSoto County students and community is commendable.”
Henley was nominated as Board Member of the Year by peers in her district. She is held in high regard amongst her constituents for being actively involved in DeSoto County schools, lending a helping hand when needed, and ensuring the district continues offering high quality education.
"Mrs. Henley is fully invested in our district and is always willing to step in and step up when and where she is needed," said Cory Uselton, Superintendent of Education, DeSoto County Schools. "She is held in high regard by her fellow board members and is well respected by all that know her. I can think of no one more deserving of this honor than Mrs. Michele Henley."
Henley is a graduate of Horn Lake High School, Northwest Community College, and the University of Mississippi. She has been married to her husband Tommy for 25 years and they are the proud parents of four daughters.
