DeSoto County school board members meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 2, starting at 3 p.m. in the boardroom at the Central Services building in Hernando.
Tuesday’s meeting was moved from its normal Thursday date due to the Independence Day holiday. The board will be gaveled into session at 3 p.m.
Among the agenda items on Tuesday will be the election of officers for the coming year. Sarah Doss-Thomas, representing District 5, is the current board chairperson.
New business items on the agenda for Tuesday include permission to seek bids for a playground addition at Horn Lake Intermediate School and for drainage improvements to Southaven Elementary School.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
