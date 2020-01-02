The DeSoto County School District released the agenda for today’s (Thursday’s) district Board of Education meeting, which will begin at 3 p.m. in the Boardroom of Central Services in Hernando, 5 E. South Street.
Following the approval of minutes and Supt. Cory Uselton’s Superintendent’s Report, several consent agenda items will be voted on. They include a number of contractual agreements and other items.
New business items on the agenda will ask the board’s approval for turf replacement at Olive Branch High School's Pool Field for football and soccer. Bids for the construction of the new Lewisburg Middle School will also be reviewed with Fulwood Construction Co. LLC expected to receive the bid for the new building.
A new board policy prohibiting vaping on district property is expected to be voted on as well as revisions to board policies on drug and alcohol testing, and a school admission board policy.
The next meeting of the Board of Education will be a recessed meeting from today’s session and will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 in the district Board Room.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.