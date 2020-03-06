An assistant principal at a Hernando school has been placed on administrative leave after an arrest for driving under the influence
DCS Supt. Cory Uselton confirmed late Friday afternoon, March 6, that Holly Alexander, assistant principal at Hernando Hills Elementary School, was on leave “while the matter was being investigated,” Uselton said.
DeSoto County Jail information indicated that Alexander, age 40 of Nesbit, was arrested Thursday night by the Hernando Police Department.
She was stopped for careless driving, according to Police Chief Scott Worsham, and then taken into custody on the DUI charge.
Alexander was booked early Friday morning into the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando and was released on her own recognizance by a judge about eight hours later.
Alexander is charged with first-offense driving under the influence. Jail information has her set to appear in court on March 18 at 1 p.m.
According to information from her page on the Hernando Hills Elementary School website, Alexander is in her first year as an assistant principal at the school.
She came to DeSoto County to teach at Southaven Elementary School in 2007 and was the district’s Teacher of the Year in 2012.
Alexander became Southaven Elementary’s librarian in 2013 and the Testing Coordinator and TST Coordinator/Interventionist from 2015-17.
Before becoming an assistant principal at Hernando Hills, Alexander was assistant principal at Southaven Intermediate School from 2017-19.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor at the DeSoto Times-Tribune.