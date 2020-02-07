Representatives with the federal Small Business Administration (SBA) will be in DeSoto County, starting Tuesday, Feb. 11, to assist residents affected by the Jan. 11 tornadoes in the county.
Applications will be taken from that date to Feb. 25 only.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday that Gov. Tate Reeves’ request for disaster assistance from the SBA had been approved.
Residents, businesses, and nonprofit organizations affected by the January storms are eligible to apply for low-interest loans for recovery.
“They have the ability to provide low-interest rate loans to individual homeowners that may have been affected by the storm,” said DeSoto County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Olson. “It’s a good thing to help the citizens in the recovery effort.”
The SBA will begin taking applications at a Disaster Loan Outreach Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the DeSoto County Health Department offices in Hernando, 3212 Highway 51 South.
Hours will be from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, and closed on Sundays.
Olson encouraged people to apply, even if they are not sure that their damage may or not be covered.
“Go and talk to them,” Olson said. “They’re the experts at this so they can tell you if they can help you or not. It’s worth going to talk to them.”
The SBA will also take applications online at www.disasterloan.sba.gov/ela, where applicants may also get additional disaster assistance information and download applications.
Applicants may also call the administration’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 to email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
If applying by mail, the address to send applications is: Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Not only are DeSoto County residents eligible to apply for disaster assistance, but those in adjacent areas of Marshall, Tate, and Tunica counties also eligible under the disaster declaration, along with Shelby County, Tennessee and Crittenden County, Arkansas.
While the DLOC will close on Feb. 25, the application filing deadlines are April 6 for physical damage and Nov. 6 for economic injury.
The types of disaster loans available are: Business Physical Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Loans, or EIDL, and Home Disaster Loans. Applicants are required to have a credit history acceptable to the SBA, proof of the ability to repay the loan. Collateral is required for physical loss loans and EIDL loans above $25,000. SBA will not decline a loan for lack of collateral but applicants must pledge what is available.
More detailed information about SBA disaster loans is available at http://bit.ly/372TDT6.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.