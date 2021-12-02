The Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be a little different this year in Horn Lake.
Instead of gathering around the Christmas tree in Latimer Lake Park, this year the tree and festivities will take place outside on the Tulane Road side at City Hall.
Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Taylor said the ceremony will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The city will serve hot chocolate and have cookies for the kids, along with some other fun activities.
“Santa will be here at City Hall starting at 3 p.m. and will be lighting the tree at 6 p.m.,” Taylor said. “The Horn Lake High School choir will also be here at 5 p.m. singing Christmas carols. They will start inside and then head outside for the tree lighting.”
Taylor said Chamber “elves” will have wrapped presents that they will be handing out to kids who show up to the event.
Last year because of COVID-19, the city held the lighting ceremony on Facebook Live. The Chamber also got creative and took over an old bank building so Santa could hold a “drive thru” visit with the kids.
“It was a phenomenal event,” Taylor said. “It was a real hit. We had Chamber people dressed up greeting the cars and everyone just had a great time. But thankfully this year they will actually get to sit on Santa’s lap.”
Children will also be able to drop off their letters to Santa.
Mayor Allen Latimer said everyone is excited to be able to hold the event in person.
“It’s good to get back to normal,” Latimer said. “We want to spread a little Christmas cheer.”
Latimer said the choir is always a crowd favorite whenever they perform live.
“Horn Lake has got an excellent choir,” Latimer said. “They really are super and a real joy to hear.”
Although the tree lighting drew big crowds at Latimer Lake Park, Latimer said the city decided to relocate the tree to City Hall so more people can see it.
“It was really nice in the park, but the only people who could see it were the ones who lived nearby,” Latimer said. “So having it at City Hall it will be seen a lot more.”
Taylor is urging residents to bring their families out to take part in the Christmas celebration.
“This is the first year since COVID that we can celebrate the tree lighting in person and we are definitely excited to be back live,” Taylor said. “We would love to have everyone come out and participate.”
