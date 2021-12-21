Years of planning are continuing to pay big dividends for Southaven as the city’s sales and tourism tax continue to post strong numbers.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite reported that the city collected $1,638,497 in sales tax in fiscal year 2022.
“They just continue to be incredible,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite pointed to the historical trend which shows that in December 2020, the city collected $1,209,167 and $1,307,603 in 2021.
“We are on a great growth trend,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite said the numbers did not happen by chance. Many businesses which the city approved at the planning stage haven been built and are open for business.
“When you first hear from (planning and development director) Whitney (Choat-Cook) and it’s on the planning agenda, there is obviously a lot of time that goes with construction,” Musselwhite said. “But we have so many of these businesses who have come to the city that are up and running. It’s just tremendous. We have such a great economy here right now.”
Musselwhite added that the figures represent collections from actual brick and mortar businesses and not internet sales.
“You hear all the people say that retail is dying, that our box stores are dying,” Musselwhite said. “There is no doubt that business is changing. We do have some retail box stores that are vacant in our city, but the numbers don’t lie. These numbers do not count Internet sales taxes. It is purely your traditional stores where you are physically going and buying something. Those are great numbers.”
Musselwhite also highlighted the increase in revenue from the tourism tax paid on hotel and motel rooms and prepared foods.
The city collected $255,571 in FY 20200 compared to $176,962 in December 2020 and $193,357 in 2021.
“When you see the new hotels and restaurants open, things are going well,” Musselwhite said. “And I don’t have to tell anybody that we use that money for our parks enhancement and promotion for our city with future tourism. So the report is outstanding right there.”
In other business, Musselwhite also updated the Board of Alderman about the status of the May Boulevard pedestrian bridge. He said the traffic signals are operational but a supply chain issue is responsible for the delay in finishing the elevators.
“We are waiting on heat sensors,” Musselwhite said. “They can’t finish the rooftops on the elevator towers until they put these sensors in. That’s the only thing we are waiting on.”
The connecting span of the $1.9 million bridge across Getwell Road was installed in August and will connect two pedestrian paths at Snowden Grove to one coming down Tchulahoma and May Boulevard from Central Park. The bridge will also separate pedestrian and vehicular traffic on Getwell Road during concert events, and link commercial developments on both side of the road.
“As soon as those come in, the contractor will finish it up and it will be ready to walk across,” Musselwhite said.
