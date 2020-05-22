Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Friday has again added more time to his “Safer At Home” executive order, which is now in effect until June 1 at 8 a.m. It was to expire on Monday, May 25.
Reeves made the announcement during his daily video press update to the state about the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississippi, saying it was needed to continue “flattening the curve.”
"We cannot ask the people of Mississippi to do more than they are able to do for a sustained period of time,” Reeves said. “Over the past two weeks, we have steadily opened up more and more of our economy. There will still be some guidelines in place for businesses—but we will be out of the business of closing down anybody.”
A second order which would start opening outdoor recreational facilities in the state safely was announced. That order starts on Monday, May 25 at the same time the Safer At Home order begins its latest extension.
Ahead of its opening on Monday, businesses and facilities must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized from top to bottom. That includes areas that are not open to the public.
All outdoor parks are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Waiting areas and lines must mark spots at least 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing and employees must be stationed there to make sure social distancing is followed.
Park capacities must be limited to 50 percent and signs must be posted that alert visitors with a fever or COVID-19 that they cannot enter.
Operating equipment must have six feet of space between customers and all high-touch areas must be sanitized every two hours. In addition, hand sanitizers are to be placed at all entrances.
Food services are allowed but must follow restaurant guidelines. Customers must be screened as they come into the park and must sanitize their hands when they enter and when going between rides or equipment.
Park employees will be required to be screened daily when they start their work shifts. They will be asked if they have been in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case in the past two weeks and have had a fever in the past two days.
Training must be provided about limiting the virus’ spread. When at work, employees are to wear masks throughout their shift, then clean or replace the face-covering on a daily basis.
Reeves Friday also announced that schools may open weight rooms and training facilities for their students, following already established gym guidelines.
Outdoor practices for teams at sports complexes, multi-field complexes, and outdoor practices by schools are allowed to resume, following outdoor recreational activities guidelines already established, as well.
A third, separate order, has added Holmes County to the list of what is called “hotspot” counties that will have added social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus in their jurisdictions.