Residents in Desoto County can take shelter in a Southaven safe room in face of today’s severe weather.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of the state including Desoto County, until at least 7 p.m.
The safe room is located on U.S. Highway 51 north of Goodman Road and adjacent to Southaven Arena.
Desoto County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Olson said officials are prepared for the incoming deluge of rain and storms.
“That location is open and available,” said Olson. “We’ve got more rounds of weather coming through, these are the ones that can push tornadoes.”
A house fire was reported earlier today in Hernando according to Olson, from a possible lighting strike.
“We had one home that was struck by lighting, the firemen were able to do a good job in mitigating the fire and putting it out. I think that was over in the Notting Hill area, the fire was in the roof/attic area,” said Olson.
Olson added that he pushes people to stay weather aware.
“Pay attention to the TV, radio, internet, news outlets, anything you can to stay on top of it. Tornadoes can pop up and build very quickly. Find you a safe place to go, whether you’re at home or work, in the event a warning is issued, said Olson.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has an updated list of statewide shelters and safe rooms on their website: https://www.msema.org/march-severe-wx-2021/
MEMA is encouraging those to wear masks if they go to one of the shelter/safe room locations.
