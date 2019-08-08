The first round of voting for the next county and state level political offices has been completed and Tuesday’s primary election results ended with a few runoff votes still ahead.
Those races will be determined on Aug. 27. Polls that day will be open again from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
There was a strong voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary vote at 24.44 percent, according to information from Circuit Clerk Dale Kelly Thompson’s office in the county courthouse. The total number of ballots cast was 26,416 with the vast majority (22,005) being on the Republican side. There were 4,411 Democratic ballots cast Tuesday.
Among the contested state legislative races in DeSoto County Tuesday, Theresa Gillespie Isom won the Democratic nomination in House District 7 with 68 percent and will face incumbent state Rep. Steve Hopkins, who held off Kimberly Remak by a 56.1-40.7 percent result.
The Republican nomination for state Senate District 1 will be against incumbent Chris Massey and Michael McLendon, a Hernando alderman. Massey attracted 42.55 percent of the vote to McLendon’s 28.66 percent. Murry Haslip was third at 23.64 percent.
Another incumbent that survived a challenge on the Republican side was state Rep. Dana Criswell, who defeated Mike Duncan 53-42.5 percent in House District 6. Criswell won re-election because no Democratic candidates were on the ballot.
In House District 25, incumbent Dan Eubanks defeated Randy Denton by a 55.45-40.59 percent result and will face Democrat Harold Harris in November.
Jerry Darnell won the Republican nod in the House District 28 race with a 54.7 percent-41.57 percent victory over Hernando alderman W.I. ‘Doc” Harris. Darnell is paired against Democrat Matt Williams in the November general election.
Incumbent Republican state Rep. Ashley Henley meets Democrat Hester Jackson McCray in House District 40 after Henley easily won her party’s nomination with 62.4 percent of the vote. Horn Lake alderman Charlie Roberts was second at 25.9 percent and Francis J. Miller was a distant third.
McCray ran unopposed on the Democratic side.
At the county level, Chancery Clerk Misty Taylor Heffner won re-election with her Republican victory over Hugh Armistead. Heffner polled 65.5 percent to Armistead with 28.1 percent. There were no Democrats running for that position.
Incumbent Sheriff Bill Rasco also won re-election with his Republican primary win over Hernando Police Chief Scott Worsham. Rasco attracted 64.8 percent of the vote to Worsham with 33.4 percent. Again, no Democrats were on the ballot.
Bacardi Harris defeated James Hawkins Sr. for the Democratic nomination in Supervisor District 3 by a 56.37-37.2 percent result. Harris will meet the winner of the Republican runoff between Ray Denison and Southaven alderman Charlie Hoots. Denison polled 44 percent to Hoots with 43.7 percent and Bobby Glen Reed a distant third.
Current board president Lee Caldwell easily won the Republican nod in Supervisor District 4 with 70 percent voting for her, while Kendall Prewitt polled 25.2 percent. Caldwell again is re-elected with no Democrats running for the seat.
Billy Lantrip won the Republican nomination and re-election as Justice Court Judge in District 3 with 81.3 percent to Clyde Gunter with 13.8 percent of votes cast.
Mitzi Stewart Hodge took the Republican primary vote for Constable in District 2 with 46.4 percent to Bryant Bobo with 38.1 percent. Hodge wins election with no Democrats on the ballot.
Kenneth Hodge took the Constable District 5 Republican primary vote with 62 percent voting to Timothy Curtis with 19.3 percent second and Carl Glass third. Hodge is elected, again with no Democrats on the ballot.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
