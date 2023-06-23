Mississippi Department of Transportation will begin construction soon on a roundabout at state Highway 301 and Star Landing Road.
The road will be temporarily closed beginning on July 5 and local traffic will be required to take a short detour around the construction which will be marked with signage. Trucks will take a separate detour.
State officials say while the temporary closure will result in some inconveniences for motorists, the installation of the roundabout will greatly increase safety at the intersection.
DeSoto County Supervisor Lee Caldwell said the county has been asking the state for help with that intersection for years. And while they didn’t ask for a roundabout, she said the county is grateful for the improvements.
“I thought it might be a traffic light,” Caldwell said. “But it didn’t warrant a light because there isn’t enough traffic there. It’s a state highway and they have their own guidelines that they follow. This is what MDOT has given us, and we are grateful there is going to be something done.”
A roundabout is a rotary or traffic circle in which traffic continues to flow around a central island. Approaching traffic gives way to vehicles already in the circle and flows counterclockwise. Roundabouts have been proven to promote safe and efficient traffic flow, significantly reducing the number and severity of accidents at busy intersections.
Supervisor and Board President Ray Denison said he’s glad to see the work get underway. Improving the safety of that intersection has been a top priority of his.
“I’m fine with a roundabout,” Denison said. “I’ve been in many roundabouts and all of them have been very easy to navigate and work well. I think it will be a nice asset to that intersection.”
Caldwell said it will be a learning process for everyone to drive in the roundabout at first, but studies show that they work very well in rural areas and are much less expensive than traffic lights.
“People are very hesitant because they are not accustomed to driving in roundabouts,” Caldwell said. “They are used to four-way stops and they don’t realize that is a two-way stop. That’s a very dangerous intersection because of the speeds people travel. We have had busses hit.”
She said they expect construction to take about 90 days.
“We don’t have an exact time, but the contractor is local and they think they can get it done in that time,” Caldwell said. “And the good thing about having it closed is it will get done more quickly. It takes almost twice the time if you have to leave a lane open and around it. We are just happy we are going to get an improvement and we are going to be learning with everyone else.”
