Theresa Hissong was three hours north of Biloxi on Dec. 10 driving an RV south with her band, Artifas. She is the tour manager for the group, but that is just her day job. Theresa also is a writer of paranormal rockstars and suspenseful romance.
She has authored the Rise of Pride series, striving to create the perfect love affair, and has drawn inspiration from DeSoto County.
Theresa recalls spending time on her grandparents' land as a little girl in eastern DeSoto County off of Ingram’s Mill Road. George and Mary Dees instilled a love of surviving off the land.
“I spent every moment of my childhood with my grandfather and grandmother. They were my babysitter when my parents worked. They pretty much taught me how to live off the land,” Theresa said. “We fished a lot, did a little hunting, that’s where my love for DeSoto County bloomed. I just loved the area. I love nature.”
Theresa’s parents are Tom and Linda Windham. She has one living sister, Bridget Windham; her husband, Wayne, and children, Nathan Hissong and Sara Hissong.
Her studies led her to college in Missouri and then she moved to Arizona. Accountancy seemed appealing at the time as a career choice.
“I got to a point where I didn’t like it,” Theresa said. “I took a few English classes, writing classes. Then I ended up meeting my lovely husband. He lived in the apartment complex I was living in. Him being a really cute military guy, we decided to get married.”
Theresa dropped out of college when she thought her and her husband were being relocated due to his service in the United States Air Force. The move didn’t happen.
“I never went back,” she said. “I ended up getting married and having kids. Then I was a mom for a long time.”
Wayne served in Iraq and was deployed for about ten months between 2008 and 2009.
“I asked my best friend, ‘What am I going to do for ten months?’ She said, ‘You need to write a book,’” Theresa said. “I laughed! I knew I hadn’t written in years. She said, ‘Just try it.’ So, I did.’”
The first book was written in between home visits from Wayne, which were few. Theresa avoided mainstream news during the time and continued writing. Stories of rockets, bombings and terrorists didn’t interest her.
Facing the blank page to create a world of fiction meant Theresa could express the inspirations she had stored in her imagination.
“I built this world then I got a story in my head,” Theresa said. “When I write or create it’s like a movie in my head. Then I’m describing what I see in my head.”
Wayne officially retired from military service in May 2013. By then, Theresa had a finished book. It was five years worth of writing.
“In June 2013 I put that book out,” Theresa said. “It just kind of snowballed from there. I just finished my 53rd book that I’ve ever written.”
Not all of Theresa’s writings are published. Literary inspiration was drawn from Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight series along with J.R. Ward, R.E. Butler and Theresa Gableman.
“(Gableman) is one of my best friends now,” Theresa said. “We are planning on doing a co-write book next year together. Twilight (series) has always been my favorite and it always will be. It just grabbed me. I could feel the emotions in my chest.”
When reading, Theresa said she has never come across a work of literature she didn’t like, at least a small element of it. She appreciates the whole writing process and finds the efforts a writer devotes to a work in each reading.
Her influences of romance, thrillers, paranormal, action, crime and mafia themes motivate her to tell a story. DeSoto County, an early influence, fueled her “Rise of the Pride” series.
“It’s like black panther (shape) shifters, that live in the southern parts of the county,” Theresa explained. “These guardians, big, bulky males, trying to protect their families. They live on this big plot of land. The female characters are the ones who rise to defend themselves.”
Strong, female leads in narratives are an appeal for Theresa, an aspect she reflects in her works. It’s also a personal character trait she learned from her grandfather, an outdoorsman, who taught her independent living.
“I’m a strong believer in self-defense,” Theresa said. “My daughter was in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) classes in high school in Olive Branch. People go through things, when my story ends, the character has gotten stronger. They've learned to deal with a trauma.”
Theresa loves a good love story. A literary goal for her is to define the “perfect love affair” in her writings.
“For me, it has to start out with friendship. You have to be friends before you become lovers. It’s trust, openness and knowing that the person is literally your other half. Before I met my husband, I broke up with a guy I was dating. My friend told me, ‘When you meet the love of your life, you’re going to know it. There will never be a question of that other person’s love for you. When I met my husband...I thought, ‘I think this is the guy I’m going to marry.’”
The love of love continues to fuel her writings, art imitating life.
Music also serves as undertones for her inspiration, working as a tour manager for her band. Theresa and Wayne connected to Artifas visiting venues where they played. They liked the music, met the band, a mutual friend asked them to help fix the drummer’s car, and friendship ensued. The band eventually asked Theresa to be their tour manager.
“We still sit back and say ‘How did we become such good friends? At what point?’ They’re like brothers to me and my husband, our best friends,” Theresa explained. “It’s five members of that band.”
Life on the road for Theresa means driving all day, sometimes at night, sleeping in Walmart parking lots. Unloading and stage setup, live performances and then packing up all make for long days with writing in between.
“What I’m working on now is a rockstar romance,” Theresa said. “I have a contract through conglomerate with plenty of inspiration since I’m writing on the road.”
