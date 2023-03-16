Horn Lake will host a rodeo this fall to help celebrate the city’s 50th birthday.
The event will be part of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s “Mississippi Home Town Rodeo Series” which will include eight rodeos throughout the state starting in April, with others to be added later.
Horn Lake has not yet set a date for the rodeo, but is considering holding on either September 8-9 or on Sept. 22-23.
“We just want to have some good, quality family entertainment that is attractive to all of our citizens,” Mayor Allen Latimer said. “Everybody likes the rodeo, I know I do. So I think this will really appeal to a lot of people and will draw well and put us on the map.”
Officials met this week with rodeo promoter Jeremy Smith of Deep South Rodeo Productions to hash out the details for the event. The rodeo will be held on a 2.5 acre grassy area at Latimer Lake Park where the city holds its annual fireworks display.
Smith said the cost to put on a rodeo is about $17,000 to $25,000. The $25,000 figure includes an extra $1,500 added in purse money to help draw top riders to the event.
“Last year at Hamilton, Alabama, they added $1,500 to theirs and had 245 contestants,” Smith said. “We got riders who came to that from all over. We had one rider who won the bull riding who came from Michigan. That $1,500 will help draw top cowboys and cowgirls.”
Smith said the $25,000 covers all of the set up necessary like lighting, bleachers, and PA system, and the rodeo stock.
“Anything with the rodeo, I handle,” Smith responded.
The city will get to keep the money from sponsorships and any vendors. Deep South Rodeo Productions will split the gate receipts with the city.
“We will have saddle bronc, bareback riding, calf roping, breakaway roping, team roping, steer wresting, barrel racing, and bull riding,” Smith said. “We also have mutton busting where the kids ride sheep.”
Smith said Deep South Rodeo Productions will also help the city sell sponsorships which can range anywhere from $1,000 up to $15,000 and will help with promotions too.
“We normally try to raise the money through sponsorships so the city is covered before we even get started,” Smith said. “So there will be no money out of the city’s pocket if you can sell sponsorships.”
Smith said they put on a rodeo in Kosciusko, which has a population of about 7,000 people, and sold $35,000 worth of sponsorships.
“It took them like two days to do it,” Smith said. “So they covered that $25,000 and still had money left over before we even got to the rodeo. And you have a lot more people here to sell sponsorships to.”
Smith said an economic impact report showed that the rodeo added over $7,200 to the local economy in Kosciusko.
Smith said they can also add extra events like a cowboy cookout, Wild West shootouts, and a rodeo display for area schools.
“I try and think outside of the box of things that will bring people in,” Smith said. “To me it is an entertainment business that you happen to have a rodeo at. You have people who will come out to see certain cowboys, but nowadays people want to be entertained. So if you have a bunch of schools that would be interested, I can even come on Friday morning and let the schools come in during the day for a field trip. Then you could have somebody doing cowboy cooking, or horseshoeing, tomahawk throwing. And in some places we have even done a Wild West shootout. That’s free to the public and is great advertising and a good way to get people to come back to your event.”
Alderman Tommy Bledsoe said the city held a rodeo in the past at the same location. His only concern was to pick the right day because they don’t want it to conflict with high school football season.
“You don’t want to hold it on a Friday when we have home game,” Bledsoe said. “You probably won’t get many on a Friday.”
Smith said while high school football games do result in a smaller crowd on Friday, they make up for it on Saturday.
“You have a lot bigger crowd on Saturday for sure,” Smith said. “I put on a good show Friday night so people who go will tell their friends that they don’t want to miss it. We see a lot of people come for both nights.”
Bledsoe said he likes the fact that Deep South Rodeo Productions will disc the field and handle all of the set up arrangements.
“The less we have to do, the better it is,” Bledsoe said.
Smith said they will have top bulls for the riders there from BuckWild Bucking Stock out of Senatobia.
“They will be aggressive,” Smith said. “Justin Dickerson who is hauling them up here has a big following. That also helps get the best riders.”
Latimer said they will pick a date and present the contract to the Board of Aldermen for approval.
“I am looking forward to it,” Latimer said.
“We’re going to get it done,” said Alderman Dave Young. “We just have to figure out what Friday and Saturday we want to have it. But it’s going to be a great draw and a nice way to celebrate our 50th birthday.”
Young added that Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will also be in attendance at the rodeo.
