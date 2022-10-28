Legendary rocker Jerry Lee Lewis, whose pumping piano songs “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On’ helped define the early days of Rock ’n’ Roll, died Friday at age 87 at his home in DeSoto County following a bout with pneumonia.
Lewis’s publicist Zach Farnum confirmed his death, which came just days after news outlets erroneously reported on Wednesday that the singer had died. Lewis had been in poor health and was hospitalized in the days just before his passing. He was unable to attend a ceremony last week when he was inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame.
Lewis’s seventh wife, Judith Coghlan Lewis, was by his side when he passed. According to the statement, “he told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.”
DeSoto County Supervisor Michael Lee, who provided security and traveled with Lewis on the road and abroad from the early 1990s until about 2003, said Lewis was a musical genius and was a lot of fun to be around.
“He was a good man to sit down and laugh with and talk with,” Lee said. “We did a lot together. I am going to miss him.”
Born in Ferriday, Louisiana, in 1935, Lewis came to Sun Records in Memphis, the home of Elvis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins, and shot to stardom with a string of hits that included songs like “High School Confidential” and “Breathless.”
Lewis earned the nickname “The Killer” for his wild stage performances where he would kick the piano stool away, climb on top, and pound away on the keys as young fans screamed themselves into a near frenzy.
Lewis reached the height of international fame in 1958 and was poised to dethrone Elvis as the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, but watched it all collapse as his career became derailed following the news that he had married his 13 year-old cousin, Myra Gale Brown. The revelation caused a major scandal and backlash among fans, and led to the cancellation of show dates and dwindling record sales.
Lewis reinvented himself and found fame again in the late 1960s and 1970s as a country singer, scoring Top 10 hits with “What’s Made Milwaukee Famous (Has made a loser out of me),” “Middle Age Crazy,” and “Thirty Nine and Holding.”
But while he scored big on the music charts, Lewis’s personal life was often tumultuous. The singer was married seven times, battled drug and alcohol and other health issues, and filed for bankruptcy in 1988. He was arrested numerous times in the mid-1970s for disorderly conduct, drunk driving, assault, and possession of prescription pills, including a famous incident in 1976 when he crashed his car into the gates of Graceland. Remarkably, he managed to outlast all of his contemporaries, and is credited with influencing the careers of other major stars like Elton John.
A 1989 biopic “Great Balls of Fire” starring Dennis Quaid reintroduced younger fans to the rock ’n’ roll idol and led to overseas tour appearances with other 1950s rock icons in the late 80s. He was among the first musicians inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.
Lewis continued to perform for audiences until 2016. He suffered a minor stroke in February 2019.
Lewis lived on a ranch in Nesbit and called DeSoto County home for more than 50 years. Lee, who was a barber and also worked at the Sheriff’s Department, said he met Lewis for the first time when he was invited to come to the ranch to cut his hair.
“I started cutting his son’s hair when he was about three years old,” Lee said. “Then one Saturday his wife called and wanted to know if I could come out to the ranch and cut Jerry Lee’s hair.”
Lee said he was nervous because Lewis was famous for his crazy blonde locks falling down over his face while banging away on the piano during shows.
“That was one of his trademarks - kicking the piano stool over and with that hair in his face,” Lee said. “I thought, man, I can’t mess that hair up. We later put a barber chair in his back bedroom and a shampoo pole.”
Lee said Lewis later asked him out of the blue to come on the road with him when he learned that he worked in law enforcement.
“We flew to Modesto, California, and I made sure he got where he needed to go,” Lee said. “It was the first time I had ever been on a Lear jet. Man, it was awesome. I met Chubby Checker and Wolfman Jack. I was paid $200 and when I got home that night I thought that was the best thing ever.”
Lee said they called him the next week and asked if he wanted to do it again because Jerry Lee like the way he handled himself.
“During the holidays, I would take my vacation and do the European tours with him and Chuck Berry and Little Richard,” Lee said. “I’ve been to Lisbon, Portugal, with him, and did shows all over Europe.”
Lee recalled a time in San Francisco when he got to listen to Jerry Lee warm up in their hotel room before a show.
“I had a suite right next to his so that if he needed anything he could just holler for me,” Lee said. “There was a baby grand piano in the room and he told me that he had to warm up. So I sat down on the couch and he looked over at me and said ‘what do you want to hear me play?’ I said, ‘well, how about Middle Age Crazy? He explained to me how Middle Age Crazy was played on an acoustic guitar, but he said ‘let me see what I can do.’ And he sat there and played it. And he played all these other songs. So here I am, sitting in a hotel room. watching Jerry Lee Lewis play the piano, and I had him all by myself - anything I wanted him to play. It was unbelievable.”
Lee said on another occasion, the two of them went to the movies to see ‘The Mummy’ when they were on the road in San Antonio.
“He loved horror movies and he loved westerns,” Lee said. “So we went and saw ‘The Mummy.’ We have done a lot of things together. I used to love sitting there and just talking to him in his room.”
Lee said he was honored when Lewis showed up for a campaign event at Mesquite Chop House to support his candidacy for sheriff.
“He stayed the whole time,” Lee said. “He told me he would do anything I needed him to do to help me out. I was so touched by that.”
Lee said he saw Lewis last Friday when he was at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Judith called him to let him know that they had taken Jerry Lee to the hospital, and he stopped by to bring her some food.
“I said, ‘well, at least you’ll be able to watch the football game between LSU and Ole Miss,’” Lee said. “I said, ‘I know you’re going to be pulling for LSU because you’re a Louisiana guy,’ and he smiled at me. I could tell he was getting tired, so I said ‘well, I’m not going to keep you. I know you need your rest so you can get better.’ I said, ‘If you need anything, call me.’ He grabbed my hand and said ‘I love you.’ And I said, ‘I love you too, Jerry.’”
Funeral services will be announced at a later time, however, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arthritis Foundation or MusiCares.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Judith, sons Jerry Lee Lewis III and Ronnie Lewis, daughters Phoebe Lewis and Lori Lancaster, sister Linda Gail Lewis, cousin Jimmy Swaggart, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
