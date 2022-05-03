Roadwork will soon get underway on the roads at the Landers Center, but won’t be finished in time for the busy graduation season.
Southaven, DeSoto County, and the DeSoto County Convention and Visitors Bureau are splitting the $1.3 million cost three ways to make some much needed repairs to Pepperchase, Turman and Venture Drives.
The three roads leading in and out of the Landers Center are in poor shape due to the heavy truck traffic from industrial development along Hwy. 51 and have become an embarrassment for the city because of its high profile next to the Landers Center and Visitors Bureau. The roads were not built to handle the truck traffic and are full of potholes.
“That’s a very expensive project,” said Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite. “We are getting ready to do that.”
Southaven’s share of the cost to fix the roadways is $433,333, which was approved by the Board of Aldermen last August from the city’s surplus funds instead of using street money.
The resurfacing project will include all three roads except for a section of Pepperchase which runs from Venture Drive around to the Interstate 55 side of the Landers Center, which will be a separate project.
Musselwhite said crews had to make some drainage improvements first before they could start the resurfacing project and will now have to work around the various high school graduation ceremonies which start later this month.
“It’s not going to be complete by the time graduation gets here,” Musselwhite said. “I would love if we had fresh streets for that. Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen. But we will be prepping those for paving and working around the graduation schedule.”
Musselwhite said the resurfacing should be complete within the next 45 days.
