High water has closed DeSoto County’s Hernando DeSoto River Park, located along the Mississippi River near Lake Cormorant.
County Environmental Services Director Ray Laughter announced the park was closed at 8 a.m. Friday morning.
“The Mississippi River is expected to be at flood stage of 34 feet or higher until at least April 1,” Laughter said.
Water starts to flow over the entrance road to the park when the river level reaches 33 feet.
Laughter said it is expected that park will remain closed to the public until at least the second week of April due to the high waters.