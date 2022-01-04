The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Mississippi COVID cases for the week of December 28, 2021 - January 3, 2022.
The report shows COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise at a very high rate. The state agency is urging Mississippians to take precautions to help prevent disease transmission.
Precautions include keeping gatherings small, wearing a mask in public, and making sure residents have received vaccinations or appropriate boosters.
“More than 1,449,932 people have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mississippi,” MSDH said. “Vaccination benefits you even if you have already had COVID-19.”
Most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated Mississippians.
Case numbers show 30,844 positive test results were reported to MSDH between December 28, 2021 and January 3, 2022. Total Mississippi COVID-19 cases are at 566,102.
Some DeSoto County organizations are taking precautions with the current COVID-19 variant, omicron, and its high infection rate.
One January event have been postponed due to ongoing and rising COVID cases. The Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce announced a canceled social function on Tuesday.
The chamber decided to reschedule or possibly postpone it first monthly luncheon of the year.
“Due to the rising cases and hospitalizations resulting from the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the Chamber Staff and Board of Directors have decided to CANCEL/POSTPONE the January Luncheon,” said the chamber on social media. “After a great deal of careful consideration we feel this is the responsible thing to do. We have not set a new date as we will monitor the outbreak and plan accordingly.”
The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi Board also decided to postpone its annual gala until further notice due to rising COVID cases.
“Due to the drastic rise in COVID cases, the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi Board will POSTPONE the 22nd annual Crystal Ball Gala until further notice,” said the non-profit. “Please understand this was not an easy decision for the Community Foundation to make as we want to make sure everyone stays as safe as possible during these difficult times.
We will honor current sponsorships with the postponed event and contact you when we know more. Please do not hesitate to reach out to Keith Fulcher or Stacye Trout at 662.449.5002 or crystalball@cfnm.org if you have questions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.