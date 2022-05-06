The Gatorade Fieldhouse, a 6,000 square-foot athletic facility equipped with four regulation-size basketball courts at 1582 Green T Road, was the location for a ribbon-cutting event held by Courtroom Hoops in Hernando Monday morning.
The state-of-the-art facility has become to the largest of its kind in North Mississippi. Courtroom Hoops, the organization that will operate inside the facility, has planned to host tournaments, leagues and training programs within it.
"You know, Mississippi is known for its football and even baseball," Kemion Green, Courtroom Hoops vice president of operations said. "But there is so much basketball talent here. We want to bring exposure and development to the youth here. Our goal is to even the playing field with other cities and states."
In addition to the four basketball courts, the Gatorade Fieldhouse also includes 4,500 square feet of strength and conditioning faciities, on-site trainers and seating equipped for large tournaments. A baseball facility has also been in the works but has yet to be completed.
Hernando mayor Chip Johnson said he was proud to see the facility get built in Hernando. He said other new facilities and businesses have been anticipated to come to the area, as The Gatorade Fieldhouse is expected to draw crowds.
"Other businesses are coming in my office all the time asking about the other corners, they want to be near this," Johnson said. "When this thing draws people, everybody else will want to be here. When have the first basketball tournament we won't have enough hotel rooms. So hotels are looking at that."
Johnson also mentioned how The Gatorade Fieldhouse will make basketball activities more convenient for DeSoto County youth. Current basketball programs require travel to different school gyms which has created scheduling conflict, but now there is a large facility available.
Likewise, Green said he has enjoyed watching youth follow their athletic dreams. He said working with Courtroom Hoops has reminded him of his basketball background and what the sport has meant to him.
"I played high school and college basketball, so this is all about giving back," Green said. "It's being part of the community and helping kids in any way we can to follow their dreams. Anything we can do, whether it's development, physically or mentally, we're there for them."
Additional information on The Gatorade Fieldhouse and Courtroom Hoops can be found on it's website, www.courtroomhoops.com. Registration for training programs and leagues have been made available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.