There are three words that retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major David Spencer always ended with whenever he talked to his troops and now to his fellow veterans.
Teach. Coach. Mentor.
“Just because you are 75 yeas-old does not mean you can not teach, coach, and mentor,” Spencer said. “That’s your job.”
The retired NCO, who served from 1981 to 2016 and took part in Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and New Dawn, was the guest speaker Friday at the City of Southaven Annual Veterans Day Appreciation Luncheon.
Spencer said there are many veterans out there today whose wartime memories make it difficult for them to function and enjoy everyday life. But like the warriors creed, Spencer said they should never leave a fellow veteran behind.
“We are all brothers,” Spencer said. “We are always going to be brothers. And we never leave anyone behind. That’s our warrior’s creed.”
Spencer related a story about a recent trip he took with a group of about 29 veterans to Washington, D.C. through the Forever Young Senior Veterans Group. The Collierville, Tennessee-base non-profit pays to take senior veterans on trips to see former battlegrounds in places like Normandy, Pearl Harbor, England, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Vietnam.
Spencer said the men bonded quickly and began sharing stories from their wartime experience which helped with the healing process.
“It was an amazing experience to see these guys,” Spencer said. “You want to talk about something deep, listen to a veteran sharing stories. They started sharing combat stories - where they were in combat, who they served with, how they got there. They started sharing their fear - fear of being alone, the fear of being lost, and most of all, especially the Vietnam veterans - the fear of being forgotten.”
The group visited the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial, also known as “the wall.” Spencer said one veteran named Daniel, was at the battle of Ia Drang Valley, which took place Nov. 14-17, 1965. 545 American soldiers were killed in action.
Daniel was hesitant about going down to the wall.
Spencer said he gave the man a moment to compose himself and went down to the wall. He said there were two men who had served together standing in front of a panel bearing the names of 69 men they had served with who had died in that battle, including a medic named Clarence Davis who helped patch them up during the fighting.
“Can you imagine you look right and left and 69 of your brothers are gone?” Spencer said. “The emotions of that moment were overpowering. I found myself weeping at the wall.”
Spencer said he walked back up to get Daniel and escorted him, along with his wife, down to the wall. Daniel found the names of his fallen comrades and wept.
“I got to live an amazing experience,” Spencer said. “He cried. I cried. It was an awakening for me.”
Spencer said the trip was a great honor and helps many veterans like himself who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) process what they experienced in combat and learn how to deal with it.
“It affects you in one shape or form,” Spencer said. “We have to learn to deal with it, especially our Vietnam brothers. And it is a healing process.”
Spencer said there are many programs that are available to veterans who suffer from PTSD and urged them to seek help.
“There are so many different organizations where we can go learn about what we suffer from and get some help where needed,” Spencer said. “I urge each one of you to do that and to seek help. Reach out to a veteran friend that is suffering. Talk to them. Pray with them. And always remember three things - duty, honor, country.”
