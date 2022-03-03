Convoy, motorcade, caravan, whatever you want to call it, truckers are on the roads across the United States to celebrate America's freedom.
Supporters of the American Freedom Convoy are out and about today at rest stops, overpasses and even simply standing on the side of the highway waving a flag or sign in DeSoto County.
Charett Babb, was out with her family Thursday morning at the northbound rest stop on U.S. Highway 55 between Hernando and Coldwater.
She and dozens of other supporters were awaiting the arrival of a trucker convoy traveling from Jackson, MS, passing through DeSoto County on its way to Lebanon, TN. The ultimate destination is Washington D.C. via the Virginia Motor Speedway on Tidewater Trail in Jamaica, Virginia.
“The American Freedom Convoy reached out to me,” said Babb. “I heard about the convey coming through so I wanted to do something for our community. I created a Facebook event. I had already prepared the routes from the information I had gathered everywhere on my event. I guess it was noticed and American Freedom Convoy reached out to me. They kind of adopted DeSoto County. They said, ‘You did such a good job, we want to make you lead of the state of Mississippi.”
Separate branches of the convoy have organized across the country including the People’s Convoy, Southern Freedom Convoy or the American Truckers Convoy.
“They are all connecting, meeting up together,” Babb explained. “They’re going to get (to Washington D.C.) by March 7 for a rally.”
Some delays have slowed the traveling pace of the group causing the convoy to split and take alternate routes.
“One went to Jackson, Mississippi. The one we’re waiting on today is from Jackson,” Babb said. “I haven’t got confirmation on a time because I think they’re rerouting everybody right now.”
Babb said the main concern of the convoy is everyone’s safety when a large number of trucks are involved.
“With a one hundred vehicle convoy, you have to be safe, you have to make sure everybody knows what they’re doing,” Babb said. “All of us are out here to show support, standing up for our rights. The U.S. Constitution has taken a proverbial beating right now.”
Babb said supporters feel like the U.S. government is encroaching on rights of free speech, the right to bear arms, and search and seizure without due process.
“It affects all ten Bill of Rights to be honest,” Babb said. “We’re fighting for our children and their future. So it’ll be a little bit easier when they fight.”
Babb was joined by her daughter, grandchildren and son-in-law at the rest stop gathering. Supporters had set up a snack table under one pavilion. Grab bags for all passing truckers were available filled with toiletries, snacks and small games.
Babb said her own father owned a transport business in Memphis. She understands the work and dedication of truckers to their profession.
“They're the backbone of our country,” Babb said. “People don’t understand, if the trucks don’t roll nobody gets fed. What do they not understand about this? They’re the ones who are keeping us going.”
Babb emphasized that any trucker gathering was to be peaceful, non-violent and positive in nature.
One supporter present, Ben, who chose not to disclose his last name, was with his wife and children at the rest stop. The Hernando resident said he’s originally from Idaho.
“I’m not a trucker but I have truckers in my family,” Ben said. “Over 20 years my father was in trucking. We heard about this event from friends through Facebook.”
Truck driver Allen Towe pulled off the highway Thursday morning to take photos of the supporters. He admits his own support of the movement.
“I drive for Schott Transportation out of Chaffee, Missouri,” said Towe. “I’ve been on the road for over 40 something years. I’ve kept up with the convoy from the start in California. It’s a good deal. I was impressed from the first overpass I saw, folks were hanging off to the rest stop here. I wanted to get a picture of them.”
Towe said the show of unity and community is needed in the country right now.
“It makes you feel good to know you are appreciated and the people are coming together,” said Towe.
