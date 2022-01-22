Heather Dupree and Bettie Young decided that their newly elected husbands, as aldermen, weren't the only one who could change the world for the better.
A movement that began in 2007 and tapered off is being revived in Horn Lake, the Neighborhood Watch Program.
An informational session was hosted at Horn Lake City Hall today at 2 p.m. Young and Dupree said they both either witnessed or knew of crime, sometimes out in the open, going on in their town. They've had enough.
"I saw (crime) actually in my own neighborhood, we live off of Woodmont Cove," Young said. "I jest kept seeing some drug deals there, going down, and I just really got sick and tired of it. I just told David (Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young) before he even won the election that I was going to start a Neighborhood Watch."
The National Neighborhood Watch Program began in 1972 with funding in part by the National Sheriffs' Association, through a grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice.
Since 1972, the program, housed within the National Sheriffs’ Association, has worked to unite law enforcement agencies, private organizations, and individual citizens in a nation-wide effort to reduce crime and improve local communities.
Young said she and Dupree have connected with the National Sheriff's Association for further detailed information and potential resource they could utilize to make Horn Lake safe and its citizens more vigilant.
In 2007 a watch program was initiated by a former alderman. The momentum of keeping it going stopped after he passed away.
Dupree said in her Ward 6 neighborhood she is concerned about speeders and thru traffic when it concerns her young grandchildren visiting.
"When you've got crazy speeders anything can happen," Dupree said. "You have to be watching (kids) at all times."
Young, at first, thought of starting a watch program only in her ward. When word got out of her intentions she received overwhelming feedback of other citizens in other wards wanting to participate.
"With our husbands being a part of the city's leadership, we're kind of an extension of them," Dupree said. "We have to step up and help do for the city too."
Horn Lake Police Deputy Chief Scott Brown led the informational session with Horn Lake crime statistics, neighborhood watch tips and dos and don'ts of the program.
Brown cited in 2020 that Horn Lake had one homicide, 51 motor vehicle thefts, and five robberies.
Brown highlighted the eight tips as: care about people, keep your yard and property kept up, be cautious when traveling out of town, close windows and blinds at night, improve street lighting by reporting outages to Entergy, increase personal outdoor activity in your neighborhood by having presence outside, become acquainted with the local police department and, if feasible, have security cameras.
The meeting room had over 20 people in attendance who were prompted to sign up for the program if interested.
Young said the next steps are to organize the participants, set meetings and watch schedules, assign watch captains, night owls, window watchers and other roles.
For more information, visit the Facebook page "Horn Lake Mississippi neighborhood watch group," or call Young at 901-687-8893.
