A committee has been formed by Hernando city officials to further explore the possibility of opting-in for medical marijuana to be allowed for patients.
Mayor Chip Johnson, Ward 4 Alderman Chad Wicker, Ward 6 Alderman Ben Piper, City Attorney Steve Pittman, City Planner Austin Cardosi and Police Chief Scott Worsham made up the newly formed body to research more into the issue.
Hernando did not opt-out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act like northern neighbor Horn Lake. Under the law, cities can opt-in at a later date. Residents can also opt-in by submitting a petition with 1,500 signatures which would require the city to put the question on the ballot and to hold an election within 60 days.
Local governments that take no action will automatically be opted-in to the law.
Johnson said the committee would be transparent, open to the public and didn’t have time to let the issue lapse.
“They will be public working meetings, so anyone that wants to come and watch the process, that will be great,” Johnson said. “When we get this committee together for a meeting we will make that public on our Facebook page.”
One previous concern from officials about bringing medical marijuana to Hernando was where dispensaries could be located. The law has required dispensaries to be at least 1,500 feet from each other and 1,000 feet from a school, church or daycare.
Officials were able to review maps that had been drafted to show the limitations of dispensaries.
“I definitely appreciate the work on these maps because it addresses one of the concerns I had which was around the historic district and the square,” Piper said. “(Dispensaries) proximity to funeral homes and churches probably would limit their ability to have those retailers in those areas.”
Johnson said the city still had the capability to put limits on zoning before the first business permits were issued.
“Which would be June or July, it’s not coming immediately,” Johnson said. “If we have some concerns about zoning we can do a little bit of work, with instruction from this board. We can properly notice and advertise before the first permits are issued. There are many different options we can take.”
Legally, only a fifteen day notice is required to amend a text on zoning, according to Cardosi.
If Hernando officially opts into medical marijuana, vendors would need a business license. The fee for a license has been set by the state, near $30, but could be evaluated and changed at a later date if the county determines there is cause to do so.
Aldermen also were concerned about security at a potential marijuana cultivation facility. They said state guidelines will further dictate those facility specifications.
Ward 2 Alderman Andrew Miller said he had only received positive correspondence about the issue as a whole.
“I have received positive emails from the spectrum of people from all walks of life about moving forward,” Miller said. “This was city wide, that I received texts and emails from.”
George Reedy, of Hernando, said he was representing a large financial based medical group. He addressed city officials during the public comments portion of the meeting.
“I’m representing a big investment group,” Reedy said. “That’s financial based, medical based, that has the intent to invest in the city limits of Hernando on a piece of property we already have an option on in the appropriately zoned area. Not for just a dispensary but, for a corporate headquarters and a medical research facility. It would be a small amount of growth if we could arrange it correctly in the zoning. A small grow, which is not very big. I’m not sure of the exact final design.”
Reedy said the company is Southern Biomedical Industries. According to their website, “Southern Biomedical Industries, LLC (SBI) is a Shelby County-based biomedical research and development company dedicated to creating life-changing plant-based medicines as alternatives to opioids.”
Reedy said the company is in talks about a property owned by Cal Wilkins near the weigh station on the west side of U.S. Highway 55. Reedy presented a rendering of the proposed facility at the meeting.
“These people are far along, they are serious,” Reedy said. “This is an artist’s rendition of the type of headquarters we’re talking about. This is going to be a major impact on the community.”
Reedy said the proposed business was a chance for Hernando to get back some of the biomedical industry that had gone to Memphis.
“It’s intending to move back to DeSoto County because of the Methodist and Baptist hospitals moving down here,” Reedy said. “Maybe if we start with this we can attract other biomedical research facilities down in Hernando.”
SBI is expected to create around 80 to 85 new jobs, have a $4.5 to $5 million dollar economic impact, be a three-year development plan, and would include a dispensary, all according to Reedy.
“Would it have a dispensary? Yes, because there would have to be a dispensary once they are approved by this board and after the (new) zoning, licensing and the planning regulations,” Reedy said. “You need a dispensary there to dispense the medicines to the people that are participating in the trials. This is a medical research based business.”
Another Hernando citizen, Roy Ridgeway, representing a micro-cultivating facility, spoke during public comments. He brought up some pros and cons of the whole industry.
“Economic benefits to the city will be significant,” Ridgeway said. “Our planned facility projects fifteen jobs in the first year alone. Our proposed processing facility, a ground-up start-up, is projected to employ another ten, highly technical operators and chemists in a laboratory environment.”
Ridgeway said his company had originally planned to set up shop in Horn Lake which opted out of the program. He is hoping Hernando opts in the program.
“We're now looking for another location and being from Hernando, I sure would appreciate it if we had a chance to do a cultivation and processing facility in this area,” Ridgeway said.
Tax on medical marijuana will also be evaluated by the board. Even if Hernando opts in, smoking marijuana would remain illegal in public places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.