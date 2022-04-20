District 7 State Rep. Steve Hopkins made a surprise announcement Tuesday that he will not run for a third term in the Mississippi legislature.
Hopkins, who chairs the conservative Mississippi Freedom Caucus, broke the news on his Facebook page. Hopkins said he made a promise to voters that he would only serve two terms and is keeping that promise by not seeking re-election in 2023.
“Over the holidays I was reminded by my kids that I made a promise,” Hopkins told KWAM 990 AM Wake Up Memphis morning radio host Tim Van Horn. “They said dad, you believed in term limits so much so that you would term limit yourself. I’ve done two terms and I did indeed tell people at their front doors that I did believe in terms limits and that I would term limit myself. So I am sticking to that promise. I won’t be running for re-election next year to be the representative of District 7.”
Hopkins said he has prided himself during his service in the legislature on keeping his word to the voters.
“Both of my grandfathers instilled in me how important a name is,” Hopkins said. “And you get your name by your honesty, your integrity, and keeping your word and that your word is everything.”
Hopkins was elected in 2015, defeating incumbent Wanda Jennings in the Republican primary, and re-elected in 2019. He made a name for himself in the legislature for his staunch anti-tax positions, which sometimes put him at odds with other Republican lawmakers and mayors in his own district.
Hopkins was instrumental in killing the RegionSmart bill which sought to create a tri-state compact between Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas to facilitate more regional cooperation and to secure more federal dollars for transportation projects. Hopkins objected to having a quasi-governmental entity of unelected individuals having power of eminent domain and taxing authority. Supporters of the compact said the agreement would lead to needed funding to widen I-55 and possibly for a third bridge across the Mississippi River.
“These establishment RINOs might as well be Democrats,” Hopkins said. “They are the guys pushing through all the things in red states. They’re the ones who have got to be watched, and the Freedom Caucus is going to keep watching.
“I had a lot of states ask me how did you catch it? What did you look for? I’ve talked to a lot of conservative legislators across the country in the state legislatures that want to watch out for this thing too. It’s because we caught this right here at home and now everybody hopefully by the next session will be on the lookout for these things too.”
Hopkins voted against teacher pay raises and found himself at odds with Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite and Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer over his opposition to renewing those city’s one cent tourism tax which they used to fund park and quality of life improvements.
“If I told somebody at their front door - which I did on many occasions - that I’d never vote to raise their taxes, that’s what I meant and that’s how I voted,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins still has one more legislative session and said he will continue to advocate on issues that are important to the Freedom Caucus and will work to elect more conservative candidates statewide.
He said Mississippi still has a lot of work to do and cautioned that the state is ripe with corruption and politicians who cover for each other.
Hopkins said he plans to focus more on his family in the next year and asked District 7 supporters to pray for another conservative to run to take his place, and to resist the temptation to vote for any of the current tax and spend board of supervisors, aldermen and mayors.
“We are definitely looking,” Hopkins said. “I am looking and talking to a few people. If we can find that person and if there person steps up, I will not only endorse them, I will help them win.”
