Mississippi House 40 Representative Hester Jackson-McCray has been named a 2021 Elected Women of Excellence Award winner by the National Foundation for Women Legislators.
The award was created to recognize women who have worked tirelessly to break down barriers and overcome obstacles that once seemed insurmountable to where women can now serve in public office and fight for the issues they are passionate about.
NFWL Executive Director Jody Thomas said elected women across the country did amazing work the past year during the difficult COVID-19 pandemic.
“Part of the spirit of NFWL is that we take time to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of the hardworking and dedicated women around us, and we are delighted to recognize this year’s honorees,” Thomas said.
The 24 winners were nominated by their colleague and constituents in their home states and chosen by a panel of NFWL members. Jackson-McCray was nominated by MS House 11 Representative Lataisha Jackson.
The award will be presented to her in Memphis at the Civil Rights Museum on Nov. 9.
