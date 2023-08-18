Kim Remak has emerged the winner in the State House District 7 Republican primary over second place finisher James “Jamey” Goodkind, narrowly avoiding a runoff.
According to the vote totals certified by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, Remak received 1,428 votes or 50.14 percent to 1,269 votes for Goodkind and 151 for Progeorlan Walker.
Unofficial totals showed that Remak received the most votes in the Aug. 8 primary - 49.79 percent, followed by Goodkind with 44.38 percent, but no candidate received the necessary 50 percent plus one to avoid an Aug. 29 runoff.
A review of provisional ballots, mail-in ballots, and write-in votes was conducted Aug. 10. Election officials were advised by the Secretary of State’s office on Aug. 16 at a final vote review not to include write-in ballots in the final majority calculations, which was enough to certify Remak as the winner.
Remak said in a statement that she was honored to have been chosen to be the Republican nominee. She will now face Democrat Gail Lyons in the Nov. 7 general election.
“I want to thank those who cast their votes for me,” Remak said. “I’m especially grateful for those who supported me with prayers, donations, and endorsements during a tough race. God most certainly gave us the strength to compete and to do it with integrity.”
Goodkind told News Talk 98.9 FM The Roar of Memphis this morning that while he looked at possible legal options, he has decided to concede to Remak.
“We were under the impression that the write-in ballots would count towards that majority factoring,” Goodkind said. “As it stands now, I am 3 votes from forcing a run-off. I have made the determination. I am going to concede to Kim. It may not be what Mississippi requires for the win. If I do a run-off, I might be able to pick up those three votes, but I’m not going to put the people of DeSoto County into a runoff situation.”
Remak called for unity and said it is time to bridge the divide between Republicans and focus on winning the general election.
“We’re so much stronger together,” Remak said. “Abraham Lincoln once said “a house divided cannot stand.” I look forward to representing the interests of the voters in our county.”
She said she plans to continue campaigning on conservative values of cutting wasteful spending, building the economy, fighting violent crime, and strengthening schools.
“Once again, I am humbled and honored to be your Republican nominee,” Remak said. “I will always uphold conservative values. By doing this, we make our community a better place to live, raise a family, and retire.”
Remak is a member of the Olive Branch Planning Commission and served as executive director of Trinity Health Center, a non-profit organization that provides health care to uninsured and underinsured residents of DeSoto County.
Rep. Steve Hopkins, who has represented the district since 2016, did not seek re-election.
