Governor Tate Reeves Tuesday signed an Executive Order that would require restaurants to suspend dine-in service. This would allow them to only supply goods by carry-out or delivery options. This measure is an attempt to promote social distancing and limiting groups of 10 or more.
“We do know that every action we have taken to date has unintended consequences, affecting thousands of people's ability to earn a living. It affects thousands of families and it affects thousands if not hundreds of thousands of lives. These decisions have been amongst the hardest of my career,” said Governor Tate Reeves.
Currently, the state of Mississippi does not have a shelter in place ordinance, however, some cities have taken it upon themselves to implement one already. Schools remain closed until April 17 and many governmental offices have sent home non-essential workers during this time.
In this latest executive order, the Governor lays out new guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Mississippians must avoid non-essential gatherings of 10 people or more.
- Suspending dine-in services at restaurants and bars across the state, instructing them to use the drive-thru, take-out, or delivery services to get people food.
- Mississippians must not visit hospitals, nursing homes, or long-term care facilities.
- Directing businesses to allow every employee possible to work from home.
- Defining essential businesses to give clear guidance to partners at the local level and ensure no essential services are closed.