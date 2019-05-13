(This article is printed with permission.)
Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood out raised their respective primary opponents in the first four months of 2019, boosting their candidacies going into the August primary and fueling speculation of a formidable November general election bout.
Reeves, the second-term lieutenant governor who has been endorsed by Gov. Phil Bryant and other GOP officials, raised $1 million between Jan. 1 and April 30, giving himself $6.7 million in cash to spend moving forward.
Hood, the fourth-term attorney general who observers consider the Democratic Party’s best shot at the Governor’s Mansion since 2003, raised $755,000 in the first four months of this year, giving himself $1.2 million cash on hand.
Bill Waller Jr., the former chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court who is running in the Republican primary, raised $583,000 in just eight weeks of fundraising since publicly announcing his bid. Of that figure, his campaign spent $69,000, giving him $513,000 cash on hand.
Fundraising during the first four months of a gubernatorial election year is crucial to the viability of a candidacy. As figures from the first four months of 2019 fundraising were released on Friday, candidates have less than three months before the August primary, where one candidate from each party will be elected to move onto the November general election.
Former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove, who served as governor from 2000 to 2004 and lost his reelection bid to Haley Barbour in 2003, said that early fundraising often weeds out the small-time challengers from the serious contenders.
“The more money someone has raised, the stronger the potential chance for him winning becomes,” Musgrove said on Mississippi Today’s election podcast. “If you raise over $500,000 in the first quarter, you have to give the person the benefit of the doubt.”
All of the other gubernatorial candidates reported modest fundraising totals on Friday.
The next-closest Democratic primary candidate to Hood was Velesha P. Williams, a retired administrator at Jackson State University, who raised $18,000 and has no cash on hand. Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith raised $11,000 and has $300 cash on hand.
Besides Reeves and Waller, the only other Republican in the race, freshman state Rep. Robert Foster, R-Hernando, raised $73,000 in the first four months of the year and has $18,900 cash on hand.
Adam Ganucheau reports on politics and state government for Mississippi Today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.