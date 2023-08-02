Longtime homebuilder and developer Jon Reeves has always had a special place in Southaven’s history, but now visitors walking into Southaven City Hall will have a face to put with the famous name.
As friends, family, city employees and Mayor Darren Musselwhite looked on, a likeness of Reeves and an accompanying plaque was unveiled in the City of Southaven’s Tribute Hall.
“Southaven has been a big part of my life,” said Reeves in remarks following the unveiling of the plaque honoring his pioneering role in Southaven’s early growth. “It boggles my mind at all that has taken place. I bet there weren’t 15 people who lived in the radius of Southaven’s (first subdivision),” Reeves said. “I am very blessed, added the 87-year-old.”
Reeves and fellow homebuilding partner Bob Williams formed R&W Builders in the late 1960s, later Reeves-Williams.
“It’s all about the people,” Musselwhite said. “It’s the people that make Southaven great. If anyone knows about our history, there is no one more significant to our history than Jon Reeves.”
Southaven has now grown to become Mississippi’s third-largest city.
Reeves paid tribute to his late business partner Bob Williams and Reeves’ life partner, wife Beverly, whom he said made his success possible.
Others including longtime Realtor Chuck Roberts paid Reeves several compliments, calling him a mentor and friend. “It has been said that certain people did something significant and then some,” said Roberts. “That can be said of Jon Reeves.”
DeSoto County Supervisor Mark Gardner and a host of other city and county officials were also on hand.
Reeves’ plaque is the second to be unveiled in Tribute Hall.
Robert Long served as the former longtime Community Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
