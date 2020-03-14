Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Saturday announced that he has declared Mississippi is a state of emergency "to protect public health." It was the latest statewide action in response to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus.
In response to the declaration, DeSoto County Schools (DCS) Supt. Cory Uselton has now moved to close schools through at least Friday, March 20. Parents will receive an update on school status on a weekly basis until classes resume.
"Taking proactive measures to limit community spread, I have declared a state of emergency to deploy the necessary resources to protect public health and take care of all Mississippians," Gov. Reeves said. "We are not taking any chances. This is our latest step to respond to COVID-19, and it will not be our last. We will continue coordinating our response efforts and prioritizing the health and well-being for all who call Mississippi home."
Uselton's announcement about the closing of district schools detailed that, as late as Friday, March 13, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the head of the state Department of Health, was not advising that schools be closed. Reeves' declaration Saturday allows public school districts to do that while Mississippi is in a state of emergency, which DCS has now done.
"Parents will receive another update on or before March 20," Uselton said. "Because there are so many factors that go into these decisions (student/staff safety, teacher/staff pay, state-level guidance, make-up days, etc.) and this situation is changing so rapidly, we ask for patience on updates from the district level. Employees will receive an email later today or Sunday with more information."
Reeves said he has been closely monitoring the situation and working Dobbs and state Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michel. The emergency declaration ramps up coordination among all state and local agencies.
"I urge all Mississippians to use caution," Reeves said. "This is not a time to panic—we are acting calmly and steadily. In this state, we were prepared. We have a pandemic plan that is being followed to the letter."
Uselton said school officials will be notified by the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) regarding sports activities, as that organization governs sports in the state.
However, in a text to the DeSoto Times-Tribune later Saturday, Uselton explained that as of Sunday, there would be no practices or games for district teams until DCS receives further guidance from the MHSAA.
"We are expecting guidance from the MHSAA early in the week,," Uselton said.
"I appreciate the flexibility that was allowed to school districts today by Governor Reeves, and I want you to know that the safety of our students and staff is my utmost priority," Uselton said. "There is no blueprint on how to handle this type of situation, but we will all continue to work together in these upcoming weeks to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.
More information about COVID-19 is available at www.healthyms.com.