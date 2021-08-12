Southaven will begin resurfacing Rasco Road from near Getwell Road back west to Parkridge Drive starting Monday.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said contractors will be doing a full depth reclamation which involves rebuilding the thickness of the road and then resurfacing it.
Motorists should expect to encounter delays.
"One lane will remain open at all times, " Musselwhite said. "But traffic will be significantly slower.
Musselwhite said the road is badly in need of repair due to the high amount of traffic volume.
The road was originally built back in the 2000s as a residential neighborhood collector road and dead ended just west of Parkridge Drive. When the City connected Rasco Road from Swinnea to Parkridge Road in 2017, the road saw a significant increase in traffic from Highway 51 to Getwell Road and began to crumble because the subsurface thickness could not handle the increased volume.
The project will take about two weeks to complete.
"We appreciate your patience as we continue with our aggressive plan to improve road and street conditions throughout our city," Musselwhite said.
